MK Dons' fixtures unveiled for return to League One

MK Dons will rekindle their rivalry with AFC Wimbledon in September on their return to League One.

Dons secured promotion back to the third tier last season, while AFC avoided relegation after a season-long battle against the drop.

Paul Tisdale's side will welcome AFC to Stadium MK on Saturday September 7, with the return fixture on Saturday April 18, 2020.

Dons are on the road on the opening day of the season, when they take on fellow promoted side Bury at Gigg Lane on Saturday August 3, before the visit of Shrewsbury in the first home game of the season on Saturday August 10. They then head to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers for the first time since 2012.

The longest away journey of the season will see Dons head to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Saturday September 28, while their first ever trip to the Pirelli Stadium to play Burton Albion will be on Saturday January 4, 2020.

The Christmas period will see Dons on the road to Southend on Boxing Day, before home games against Portsmouth on December 29 and welcoming in the New Year at home to Bristol Rovers.

The final home game of the season will see Tisdale's side play Blackpool on Saturday April 25, before the final day of the season away at Ipswich Town.