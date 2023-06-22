News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons handed home tie against higher level opposition in Carabao Cup

MK Dons will host Sky Bet League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
The Carabao Cup trophyThe Carabao Cup trophy
The draw was made live on Sky Sports on Thursday afternoon, and the tie will take place at Stadium MK during the week commencing August 7.

Full match and ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

MK Dons reached the fourth round of the competition last season, defeating Sutton United and Morecambe as well as Sky Bet Championship outfit Watford.

They were eventually knocked out of the competition by Leicester City.

