Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the owners of Wrexham celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy in Apairl. MK Dons will start the new sky Bert League Two season at the Racecourse Ground (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The north Wales side, who are owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, are one of the title favourites following their storming Vanarama National League title success.

Graham Alexander’s men will travel to what is sure to be an electric Racecourse Ground on the weekend of Saturday, August 5.

Dons’ first home league game sees them host Tranmere Rovers on August 12, and there will be a first round Carabao Cup clash inbetween those two fixtures. the draw for the Carabao is live on Sky Sports at 2.30pm on Thursday.

August also sees the Dons make a midweek trip to Crawley Town (Tues 15) before visiting Colchester United on Saturday the 19th. Dons finish the opening month with a home fixture against Doncaster Rovers on August 26.

The home fixture against Wrexham is pencilled in for Saturday, January 6, but that is also the date for the third round of the FA Cup.

In November, Dons will welcome AFC Wimbledon to Stadium MK for the first of two meetings. The Milton Keynes date is Saturday, November 18, with the trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

At Christmas, Dons face a long trip to Morecambe on Saturday, December 23 before a home Boxing Day clash with Colchester United.

They will then entertain Crawley Town on December 29 before travelling to Doncaster Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Easter will see MK Dons take on Walsall on Good Friday (March 29) before travelling to the other promoted side Notts County on Easter Monday. The Magpies visit Stadium MK on Saturday, September 9.

The Dons will finish the campaign at home to Sutton United on Saturday, April 27 with their final away trip seven days earlier at Harrogate Town.

MK Dons 2023/24 fixtures

AUGUST

Sat 5 Aug Wrexham A

Tue 8 Aug Carabao Cup Round One

Sat 12 Aug Tranmere Rovers H

Tue 15 Aug Crawley Town A

Sat 19 Aug Colchester United A

Sat 26 Aug Doncaster Rovers H

Tue 29 Aug Carabao Cup Round Two

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 Sep Crewe Alexandra A

Tue 5 Sep EFL Trophy Group Stage Match 1

Sat 9 Sep Notts County H International date

Sat 16 Sep Stockport County H

Sat 23 Sep Sutton United A

Tue 26 Sep Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat 30 Sep Harrogate Town H

OCTOBER

Tue 3 Oct Walsall A

Sat 7 Oct Gillingham A

Tue 10 Sep EFL Trophy Group Stage Match 2

Sat 14 Oct Barrow H International date

Sat 21 Oct Accrington Stanley A

Tue 24 Oct Bradford City H

Sat 28 Oct Swindon Town H

Tue 31 Oct Carabao Cup Round Four

NOVEMBER

Sat 4 Nov Emirates FA Cup First Round

Sat 11 Nov Newport County A

Tue 14 Nov EFL Trophy Group Stage Match 3

Sat 18 Nov AFC Wimbledon H International date

Sat 25 Nov Salford City A

Tue 28 Nov Grimsby Town H

DECEMBER

Sat 2 Dec Emirates FA Cup Second Round

Tue 5 Dec EFL Trophy Round of 32

Sat 9 Dec Mansfield Town A

Sat 16 Dec Forest Green Rovers H

Tue 19 Dec Carabao Cup Round Quarter Final

Sat 23 Dec Morecambe A

Tue 26 Dec Colchester United H

Fri 29 Dec Crawley Town H

JANUARY

Mon 1 Jan Doncaster Rovers A

Sat 6 Jan Wrexham H Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Tue 9 Jan Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg / EFL Trophy Round of 16

Sat 13 Jan Tranmere Rovers A

Sat 20 Jan Morecambe H

Tue 23 Jan Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

Sat 27 Jan Gillingham H Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Tue 31 Jan EFL Trophy Quarter Final

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 Feb Barrow A

Sat 10 Feb Accrington Stanley H

Tue 13 Feb Bradford City A

Sat 17 Feb Swindon Town A

Tue 20 Feb EFL Trophy Semi Final

Sat 24 Feb Newport County H

Sun 25 Feb Carabao Cup Final

Tue 27 Feb Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

MARCH

Sat 2 Mar AFC Wimbledon A

Sat 9 Mar Salford City H

Tue 12 Mar Grimsby Town A

Sat 16 Mar Crewe Alexandra H Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat 23 Mar Stockport County A International date

Fri 29 Mar Walsall H

APRIL

Mon 1 Apr Notts County A

Sat 6 Apr Forest Green Rovers A

Sun 7 Apr EFL Trophy Final

Sat 13 Apr Mansfield Town H

Sat 20 Apr Harrogate Town A Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Sat 27 Apr Sutton United H