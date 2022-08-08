Defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend leaves the Dons second bottom of the table, with no points and no goals to their name.

It has seen the play-off hopefuls drop down the League One predicted table and given just a 15 per cent chance of promotion from the supercomputer.

Derby County slipped to defeat at Charlton – a result which sees them drop down the predicted final table.

At the other end of the table it could be a long season for Burton Albion and Port Vale, who both slipped to heavy defeats.

Here’s where the supercomputer expects every other League One side to finish.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 86pts (+36) Promotion chance: 48% Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. Derby County - 86pts (+36) Promotion chance: 49% Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town - 81pts (+25) Promotion chances: 34% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers - 76pts (+21) Promotion chances: 24% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales