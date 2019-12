MK Dons will face Newport County at Rodney Parade in the third round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Russell Martin's side will head to Wales during the week commencing January 6.

Last time Dons visited Rodney Parade, a late Chuks Aneke securing a win for Paul Tisdale's side in February this year.

Dons booked their spot in the third round after beating Coventry 2-0 at Stadium MK on Tuesday night, while Newport needed penalties to see off Brighton U21s.