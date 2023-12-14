News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
MK Dons are 13th in League Two and still within touching distance of the play-offs.MK Dons are 13th in League Two and still within touching distance of the play-offs.
MK Dons are 13th in League Two and still within touching distance of the play-offs.

MK Dons' latest promotion odds as play-off battle heats up - plus the prices you can get on AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Barrow, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe - picture gallery

MK Dons have work to do if they are to bag a play-off spot this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT

But a play-off spot remains in their sights with the Dons just four points off seventh and with games in hand on those around them.

It promises to be a great battle with only six points separating seven teams.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate MK’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Dons will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

100/1

1. Salford City

100/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
80/1

2. Grimsby Town

80/1 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
66/1

3. Newport County

66/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
50/1

4. Walsall

50/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GillinghamMorecambeLeague Two