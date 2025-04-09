MK Dons legend Lewington admits ‘it’s time to move on’ as he announces retirement

Dean Lewington is to retire from playing at the end of the season

Dean Lewington believes now 'is the right time' for him to hang up his boots and end a 22-year playing career that saw him play more than 900 times for Milton Keynes Dons.

The 40-year-old announced this week that he will retire from playing at the end of the current Sky Bet League Two campaign, bringing to an end an association with the club that stretches back to April, 2003.

Lewington began his career with Wimbledon when they played at the National Hockey Stadium, and then stayed on as the club was renamed Milton Keynes Dons.

To date, he has made 947 competitive appearances, with 915 of them coming for MK Dons, and although Lewington says he will miss the buzz of being a player, he knows he has to move on.

"I knew it was always going to happen at some point, but I feel now is the right time to call an end to it. It is time to move on," said the defender, who netted 28 times for the club.

"I have not been involved a lot this year, the game time has been pretty much non-existent, and as a footballer you want to play and be useful, and be of some service.

"I felt that was slipping away a little bit, and where the club is, moving forward I think it is probably time for a fresh start, and for me as well.

"I think I have had seven one-year contracts, so I have been hanging on for a while, but it just feels right.

"It wasn't a particularly difficult decision, but still sad at the same time."

And he told the Dons’ YouTube channel: "I feel very grateful I have had the opportunity to play so much football.

"It is something I love doing and is why I have played for so long, it is more than a job, it's a passion and I feel very lucky to have done it here at MK, in this beautiful stadium.

"The memories that I take with me will stay with me."

Lewington is looking to now move into coaching, but he is aware that even that won't be able to match the thrill of being a professional footballer.

"There is nothing that replicates playing," he said. "It is hard to describe to those that haven't played or had that experience, but it is something you just can't get anywhere else.

"The buzz of playing, the buzz of winning especially, will be hard to replace."

Lewington is likely to make his final appearance for the Dons in their last home game of the season, which sees them entertain Grimsby Town on Saturday, April 26.

It is sure to be an emotional day, and Lewington admitted: "I have always felt lucky and honoured to have played for Milton Keynes.

"I take a lot of pride and passion in what we have done here, and what we have built.

"It has always been a privilege to represent the club, and I have always tried my best.

"You have bad games and bad times, but I have always tried to give 100 per cent and do my best for the team and club, and hopefully I did that."