News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
MK Dons loan player Dan Kemp has been labelled League Two's best player so far this season after a cracking start with Swindon Town.MK Dons loan player Dan Kemp has been labelled League Two's best player so far this season after a cracking start with Swindon Town.
MK Dons loan player Dan Kemp has been labelled League Two's best player so far this season after a cracking start with Swindon Town.

MK Dons loan man rated as best player in League Two so far this season, plus the players from Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Gillingham who join him in the list - picture gallery

MK Dons’ Dan Kemp has been labelled League Two’s best player in the opening month of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

The whoscored.com website gives him an 8.30 rating following his cracking start to the season with loan club Swindon Town.

Kemp, who has scored four goals in four games so far, played 10 games for the Dons in 2022, before he was loaned to Hartlepool United and now Swindon Town.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening month of the season.

Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news here.

8.30

1. Dan Kemp (Swindon Town)

8.30 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
8.06

2. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

8.06 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
8.06

3. Jake Young (Swindon Town)

8.06 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
8.00

4. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

8.00 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoMansfield TownNotts CountyGillinghamHartlepool United