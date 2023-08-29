MK Dons’ Dan Kemp has been labelled League Two’s best player in the opening month of the season.

The whoscored.com website gives him an 8.30 rating following his cracking start to the season with loan club Swindon Town.

Kemp, who has scored four goals in four games so far, played 10 games for the Dons in 2022, before he was loaned to Hartlepool United and now Swindon Town.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening month of the season.

Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news here.

1 . Dan Kemp (Swindon Town) 8.30 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town) 8.06 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Jake Young (Swindon Town) 8.06 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales