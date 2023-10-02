News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
MK Dons loanee Dan Kemp is rated as the best player in League Two this season after a sizzling start with Swindon Town.MK Dons loanee Dan Kemp is rated as the best player in League Two this season after a sizzling start with Swindon Town.
MK Dons loanee Dan Kemp is rated as the best player in League Two this season after a sizzling start with Swindon Town.

MK Dons loanee Dan Kemp is labelled League Two's best player this season after a sizzling start with Swindon Town - plus the other top performers from Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Notts County and others - picture gallery

MK Dons’ man Dan Kemp is certainly catching the eye in League Two this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:34 BST

Sadly for the Dons he is doing that during a sizzling loan spell at Swindon Town with seven goals and five assists already to his name.

It has lead the whoscored.com website to labelling him the league’s best player with a season rating of 8.00.

No other MK Dons players have made the list of top 20 best performing players which has been compiled by the website.

Here is the top 20 players. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest MK Dons news here.

8.00

1. Dan Kemp (Swindon Town)

8.00 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
7.77

2. James Tilley (AFC Wimbledon)

7.77 Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
7.72

3. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

7.72 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
7.57

4. Elliot Lee (Wrexham)

7.57 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoMansfield TownNotts County