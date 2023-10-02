MK Dons’ man Dan Kemp is certainly catching the eye in League Two this season.

Sadly for the Dons he is doing that during a sizzling loan spell at Swindon Town with seven goals and five assists already to his name.

It has lead the whoscored.com website to labelling him the league’s best player with a season rating of 8.00.

No other MK Dons players have made the list of top 20 best performing players which has been compiled by the website.

Here is the top 20 players. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

1 . Dan Kemp (Swindon Town) 8.00 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . James Tilley (AFC Wimbledon) 7.77 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3 . Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town) 7.72 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales