MK Dons mark Remembrance in ceremony ahead of win over Swindon Town

Stadium MK fell silent on Saturday afternoon as MK Dons held Armed Forces Day to make Remembrance.
By Toby Lock
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:09 GMT

In the closest home game to Remembrance Sunday in two weeks, Dons celebrated the Armed Forces with a parade at half-time, having held a short service ahead of the game against Swindon Town.

Here are some of the pictures taken by Jane Russell of the ceremony before kick-off.

MK Dons held Armed Forces Day at Stadium MK on Saturday, and marked Remembrance prior to kick-off

The dignitaries walking out onto the pitch ahead of the ceremony

The MK Dons players in the centre circle for the ceremony

Laying the wreaths in the centre circle

