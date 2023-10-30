MK Dons mark Remembrance in ceremony ahead of win over Swindon Town
Stadium MK fell silent on Saturday afternoon as MK Dons held Armed Forces Day to make Remembrance.
By Toby Lock
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:09 GMT
In the closest home game to Remembrance Sunday in two weeks, Dons celebrated the Armed Forces with a parade at half-time, having held a short service ahead of the game against Swindon Town.
Here are some of the pictures taken by Jane Russell of the ceremony before kick-off.
