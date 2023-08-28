News you can trust since 1981
Doncaster Rovers are bottom of the Football League after defeat at MK Dons.Doncaster Rovers are bottom of the Football League after defeat at MK Dons.
MK Dons' new predicted finishing position after win over Doncaster Rovers, plus where Swindon Town, Newport County, Gillingham, Accrington Stanley and Notts County are expected to finish - picture gallery

MK Dons have enjoyed a fine start to the League Two season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST

Four wins out of their opening five matches has left the Dons top of the table and with plenty of reason to be optimistic.

And league sponsors SkyBet believe MK will continue to be at the business end of the table all season.

Here is where the bookmakers expect Dons – and every other League Two side – to finish.

League positions are based on odds to win the league, with each side’s odds added.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think MK will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

5/1

1. Gillingham

5/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
5/1

2. Notts County

5/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
6/1

3. Mansfield Town

6/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
6/1

4. Wrexham

6/1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
