News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Milton Keynes Dons are without a win in three but are still expected to challenge for promotion,Milton Keynes Dons are without a win in three but are still expected to challenge for promotion,
Milton Keynes Dons are without a win in three but are still expected to challenge for promotion,

Mk Dons' new promotion odds after Colchester draw and how they compare to Mansfield Town, Notts County, Swindon Town, Stockport County and Bradford City - picture gallery

MK Dons have slipped down the table after a three game win-less run.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST

But they are still well-placed to mount a play-off push as the season develops.

It is a promotion race which league sponsors SkyBet expect the Dons to be involved in with a good season ahead.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate MK’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Dons will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

40/1

1. Harrogate Town

40/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
33/1

2. Tranmere Rovers

33/1 Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
33/1

3. Forest Green Rovers

33/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
33/1

4. Sutton United

33/1 Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield TownNotts CountyBradford CityLeague Two