MK Dons have slipped down the table after a three game win-less run.

But they are still well-placed to mount a play-off push as the season develops.

It is a promotion race which league sponsors SkyBet expect the Dons to be involved in with a good season ahead.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate MK’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

1 . Harrogate Town 40/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Tranmere Rovers 33/1 Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Forest Green Rovers 33/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales