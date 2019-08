While most of the numbers remain the same from last season, Baily Cargill has been promoted to number 6, Rhys Healey takes over the number 10 shirt and returning Ben Reeves have been given the number 7 shirt, with his old number 11 handed to Brennan Dickinson.

