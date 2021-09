Despite losing their manager Russell Martin to Swansea City over the summer, MK Dons have enjoyed a positive transfer window that has seen the likes of Mo Eisa, Troy Parrott and Ethan Robson join the club.

Dons have had a fairly mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign (W2 D2 L1) and will be hoping their new signings can boost their chances of promotion this season.

Here are MK Dons’ odds to win League One this season compared to the rest of last season’s mid-table sides...

1. Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet - 1/1 William Hill 5/6 bet365 - 5/6 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Shrewsbury Town Sky Bet - 5/4 William Hill - 10/11 bet365 - 10/11 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United Sky Bet - 11/10 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 6/4 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Morecambe Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 6/5 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales