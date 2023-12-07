MK Dons' outlandish 20th anniversary kits - as designed by AI
Next season marks MK Dons’ 20th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate it than with a commemorative kit?
By Toby Lock
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT
After seeing some of the more questionable kit designs from down the years (‘down and dirty’ shirts we’re looking in your direction...), perhaps human designers should take a sidestep, and leave the special shirts up to artificial intelligence.
That said, we asked AI to design a white home shirt, a red away shirt and a return to the traditional black third kit to mark 20 years in the city, and it came up with some bizarre creations.
Which ones would you wear – if any?!
