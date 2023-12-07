MK Dons' outlandish 20th anniversary kits - as designed by AI

Next season marks MK Dons’ 20th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate it than with a commemorative kit?

After seeing some of the more questionable kit designs from down the years (‘down and dirty’ shirts we’re looking in your direction...), perhaps human designers should take a sidestep, and leave the special shirts up to artificial intelligence.

That said, we asked AI to design a white home shirt, a red away shirt and a return to the traditional black third kit to mark 20 years in the city, and it came up with some bizarre creations.

Which ones would you wear – if any?!

1 . Pedal to the metal Remember the shirt with the stadium ghosted into the background of it? How about Suzuki cars instead? Photo: AI Photo Sales

2 . Crest on your chest Nothing says bold quite like a giant crest with your name on it slap-bang in the middle of your chest Photo: AI Photo Sales

3 . Which anniversary? In case you forgot, this shirt would be a constant reminder of the 20th anniversary Photo: AI Photo Sales