MK Dons paired with Northampton and Oxford United in EFL Trophy ahead of big fixture reveal

MK Dons will play Northampton Town and Oxford United in the EFL Trophy

The main event, which is the Sky Bet League Two schedule, is released at 9am, and that will be followed up later in the day by the draw for the Carabao Cup first round, as well as the groups and dates for the EFL Trophy.

The Carabao Cup draw is at 2.30pm, with the EFL Trophy group stages being confirmed at 11.30am.

It has been confirmed MK Dons know they will be facing Northampton Town and Oxford United in the Trophy, but on Thursday they will discover their Under-21 opponents from a Premier League club.

Dons have been placed in Group F of the southern section, have been paired with the Cobblers and the Us, with one of those being played at Stadium MK and the other on the road.

Dons will also have a home game against the U21 side drawn in their section.

The draw to place each Premier League side in a group takes place on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and the clubs involved are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Dons have also been included in the south section for the first round of the Carabao Cup.