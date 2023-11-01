Five MK Dons players have been included in this list of League Two’s 20 most valuable players – the most of any clubs

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes five Dons stars, with Jack Payne and Mo Eisa rated as the club’s most valuable players at £434,000 each.

But, perhaps oddly, there are no players from title-chasing Mansfield Town or Notts County amongst the list.

So who are the most valuable players around League Two?

