News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Mo Eisa is one of five MK Dons players rated as amongst League Two's most valuable players right now.Mo Eisa is one of five MK Dons players rated as amongst League Two's most valuable players right now.
Mo Eisa is one of five MK Dons players rated as amongst League Two's most valuable players right now.

MK Dons players dominate this list of League Two's most valuable players, also featuring stars from Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, Gillingham and Salford City - picture gallery

Five MK Dons players have been included in this list of League Two’s 20 most valuable players – the most of any clubs
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes five Dons stars, with Jack Payne and Mo Eisa rated as the club’s most valuable players at £434,000 each.

But, perhaps oddly, there are no players from title-chasing Mansfield Town or Notts County amongst the list.

So who are the most valuable players around League Two?

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Dons news here.

£1.74m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham, on loan from Arsenal)

£1.74m Photo: David Price

Photo Sales
£870,000

2. Louie Barry (Stockport County)

£870,000 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
£782,000

3. Fankaty Dabo (Forest Green Rovers)

£782,000 Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
£782,000

4. Nick Powell (Stockport County)

£782,000 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoDoncaster RoversGillinghamJack PayneMo EisaNotts County