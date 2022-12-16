News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Members of the first team visited Milton Keynes Hospital on Thursday to hand out presents

MK Dons players hand out presents on children's ward in Milton Keynes hospital

The MK Dons first-team tried to spread some festive cheer on the children's ward at Milton Keynes hospital this week.

By Toby Lock
7 hours ago

Ethan Robson, Franco Ravizzoli, Dan Kemp, David Martin and Jack Tucker visited the ward to meet with nurses, families and children needing treatment this week, handing out presents and catching up with some fans.

The first-team all chipped in to fund the buying of the presents, while a Nintendo Switch was also donated to the ward on behalf of the club.

Here are some of the pictures from the visit.

1. MK Dons on the children's ward

David Martin, Jack Tucker, Dan Kemp, Ethan Robson and Franco Ravizzoli visited the ward

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. MK Dons on the children's ward

Big smiles as the presents are handed out

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. MK Dons on the children's ward

The players playing Father Christmas

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. MK Dons on the children's ward

Franco Ravizzoli jokes with one of the nurses on the ward

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5