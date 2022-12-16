MK Dons players hand out presents on children's ward in Milton Keynes hospital
The MK Dons first-team tried to spread some festive cheer on the children's ward at Milton Keynes hospital this week.
By Toby Lock
7 hours ago
Ethan Robson, Franco Ravizzoli, Dan Kemp, David Martin and Jack Tucker visited the ward to meet with nurses, families and children needing treatment this week, handing out presents and catching up with some fans.
The first-team all chipped in to fund the buying of the presents, while a Nintendo Switch was also donated to the ward on behalf of the club.
Here are some of the pictures from the visit.
