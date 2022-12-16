MK Dons players hand out presents on children's ward in Milton Keynes hospital

The MK Dons first-team tried to spread some festive cheer on the children's ward at Milton Keynes hospital this week.

Ethan Robson, Franco Ravizzoli, Dan Kemp, David Martin and Jack Tucker visited the ward to meet with nurses, families and children needing treatment this week, handing out presents and catching up with some fans.

The first-team all chipped in to fund the buying of the presents, while a Nintendo Switch was also donated to the ward on behalf of the club.

Here are some of the pictures from the visit.

David Martin, Jack Tucker, Dan Kemp, Ethan Robson and Franco Ravizzoli visited the ward

Big smiles as the presents are handed out

The players playing Father Christmas

Franco Ravizzoli jokes with one of the nurses on the ward