MK Dons survive Gillingham fightback to secure crucial victory

By Sports Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2025, 15:51 BST
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was on target for MK Dons as they beat Gillingham 3-2placeholder image
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was on target for MK Dons as they beat Gillingham 3-2
MK Dons fought off a late Gillingham fightback to claim a crucial 3-2 Sky Bet League Two win on Saturday lunchtime.

Paul Warne's side looked to be cruising to a deserved victory as they led 3-0 after 69 minutes, thanks to an early Sam Gale own goal and second-half strikes from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson.

But the high-flying Gills got back into the game with a 76th-minute strike from Seb Palmer-Houlden, with Jonny Williams adding a second four minutes into stoppage time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That led to a nerby finale, but Dons held on to secure a fifth win of the season.

Dons took the lead on six minutes when a Laurence Maguire shot was deflected in by the unfortunate Gale.

On 57 minutes the home side doubled their advantage when Mendez-Laing fired home after latching on to a Liam Kelly pass.

With little more than 20 minutes remaining it looked to be game over when Paterson slotted home a cross from Will Collar.

Promotion-chasing Gills hit back with those two goals, but couldn't find the third that would have levelled things up

Related topics:GillinghamLeague TwoCallum PatersonPaul WarneNathaniel Mendez-Laing
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice