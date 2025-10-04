MK Dons survive Gillingham fightback to secure crucial victory
Paul Warne's side looked to be cruising to a deserved victory as they led 3-0 after 69 minutes, thanks to an early Sam Gale own goal and second-half strikes from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson.
But the high-flying Gills got back into the game with a 76th-minute strike from Seb Palmer-Houlden, with Jonny Williams adding a second four minutes into stoppage time.
That led to a nerby finale, but Dons held on to secure a fifth win of the season.
Dons took the lead on six minutes when a Laurence Maguire shot was deflected in by the unfortunate Gale.
On 57 minutes the home side doubled their advantage when Mendez-Laing fired home after latching on to a Liam Kelly pass.
With little more than 20 minutes remaining it looked to be game over when Paterson slotted home a cross from Will Collar.
Promotion-chasing Gills hit back with those two goals, but couldn't find the third that would have levelled things up