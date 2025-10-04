MK Dons survive Gillingham fightback to secure crucial victory

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was on target for MK Dons as they beat Gillingham 3-2

MK Dons fought off a late Gillingham fightback to claim a crucial 3-2 Sky Bet League Two win on Saturday lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne's side looked to be cruising to a deserved victory as they led 3-0 after 69 minutes, thanks to an early Sam Gale own goal and second-half strikes from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson.

But the high-flying Gills got back into the game with a 76th-minute strike from Seb Palmer-Houlden, with Jonny Williams adding a second four minutes into stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That led to a nerby finale, but Dons held on to secure a fifth win of the season.

Dons took the lead on six minutes when a Laurence Maguire shot was deflected in by the unfortunate Gale.

On 57 minutes the home side doubled their advantage when Mendez-Laing fired home after latching on to a Liam Kelly pass.

With little more than 20 minutes remaining it looked to be game over when Paterson slotted home a cross from Will Collar.

Promotion-chasing Gills hit back with those two goals, but couldn't find the third that would have levelled things up