MK Dons switch was 'a no brainer' for new signing Gethin Jones

New MK Dons defender Gethin Jones admits it was 'a no brainer' to make the move to Stadium MK.

The Australian was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Sky Bet League One outfit Bolton Wanderers, where he had spent the past five years.

The 29-year-old right-back becomes new MK boss Paul Warne's third signing of the summer, following on from the captures of attacking players Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

He played 27 times for league one side Bolton last season, and arrives at Stadium MK with a wealth of experience under his belt, having also played for Carlisle United, Mansfield Town, Fleetwood, Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle.

He began his career at the Everton Academy at the age of just 12, and he went on to make one first team appearance as a late substitute in a UEFA Cup clash with FK Krasnodar at Goodison Park.

Jones has made close to 300 senior appearances since then, scoring eight goals, and is now looking forward to making his mark with MK Dons.

“The move has come about quite quickly, I’m very excited to be here and meet the people in the building," said Jones.

"I spoke to the gaffer a few weeks ago, and we had a great chat about the project at this club and what we want to achieve next season.

"It was a no-brainer for me to come here and try to get the club back to league one.

“I know a lot about league two, being promoted from it before. It’s a difficult division with a lot of tough games week in and week out.

"I’ve had five great years with Bolton Wanderers and hopefully, I can bring my experiences to MK Dons.”

So what type of player is Jones?

“I’m predominantly a right-back, but I can play right centre-half across the back five, and as a wing-back," said the Perth-botn player.

"I’m the type of player who likes to get up and down the pitch, I like to get crosses in, I like to defend.

"I’m an all-round full-back who enjoys running so I’ll be up and down the pitch quite a bit.”

“I want to get MK Dons back to where it should be, it’s a brilliant club and to get that promotion would be perfect.”

Warne is very happy to have added Warne to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

“I’ve admired Gethin for many seasons, and I’ve faced him on numerous occasions," said the MK boss.

"He knows what it takes to win, and he’s been successful in a promotion campaign and an EFL Trophy lift with Bolton.

“He can play in multiple positions across the backline, although as an attacking full-back, he provides great delivery into the box, but his flexibility enables us to play different systems.

“When we met, I really liked how he was as a man and his enthusiasm for the game. I find that usually, the players who love the sport give everything, and that’s what we want at this football club.

“It’s a great signing, and we’re all looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season.”