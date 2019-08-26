MK Dons vs Manchester United

MK Dons thrash Manchester United: relive it in pictures five years on

By now, we all remember the game, know the scorers, remember who we were sat with, that face we pulled when Will Grigg chested home the second...

But why not relive it once more, this time on the fifth anniversary of the game, through the lens of Jane Russell.

Dons fans

1. MK Dons vs Manchester United

Dons fans
Benik Afobe and Will Grigg

2. MK Dons vs Manchester United

Benik Afobe and Will Grigg
Dons fans

3. MK Dons vs Manchester United

Dons fans
Dons celebrate Will Grigg's opener

4. MK Dons vs Manchester United

Dons celebrate Will Grigg's opener
