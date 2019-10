Port Vale will make the trip to Stadium MK for the first round of the FA Cup.

The sides met in the first round back in 2014 at Vale Park. Dons triumphed that day, winning 4-3.

In 13 meetings between the clubs down the years, both have won four times and there have been five draws. Last season, Dons were 2-0 winners at Vale Park, before a 1-1 draw on Easter Monday at Stadium MK.

The FA Cup first round will take place over the weekend of November 9.