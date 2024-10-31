MK Dons are a point off the play-offs after a surge up the table.placeholder image
MK Dons to fight for play-off place, plus supercomputer predictions for AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale, Grimsby Town, Walsall, Bradford City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Oct 2024, 08:50 BST
It’s been a slow start to the season for MK Dons.

But three wins in a row suggest the Dons are finally starting to motor.

They sit just one point off the play-off places and ideally placed to mount a serious promotion push at last.

And the latest supercomputer prediction expects the Dons to be in the hunt as they head for a thrilling end to the season.

This supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – believes this is how the final League Two table will look.

93pts (+30)

1. Port Vale

93pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+27)

2. Walsall

87pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+20)

3. Doncaster Rovers

84pts (+20) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

83pts (+19)

4. Notts County

83pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

