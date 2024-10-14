MK Dons to host bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup first round

By Jeremy Casey
Published 14th Oct 2024, 20:04 BST
The FA Cup trophy
MK Dons will host AFC Wimbledon in a tasty looking FA Cup first round clash at Stadium MK next month.

The fierce rivals were draw together in Monday evening's first round draw, which was staged at Bradford City's Valley Parade stadium, and broadcast live on BBC2.

The pair have already met in Sky Bet League Two this season, with Wimbledon claiming a comprehensive 3-0 win in south London in September.

Kelly Somers presented the show on BBC2, with the draw being made by former Watford, Portsmouth and Sheffield United forward Danny Webber.

He drew the away teams and was joined by former Everton, Rangers and Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall, who is also a former Bradford City player and manager, and was doing the honours for home teams.

Ties are due to be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4, with a high chance the Dons clash will be one chosen to be broadcast live on television.

