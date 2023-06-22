News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons to host Chelsea Under-21s in EFL Trophy

MK Dons will take on Chelsea Under-21s in the group stages of this season's EFL Trophy.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
MK Dons will play Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy group stageMK Dons will play Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy group stage
Dons had already been placed in the Southern Section Group F alongside Northampton Town and Oxford United.

And the Blues youngsters were added to the mix when the remainder of the draw was made live on Sky Sports News on Thursday morning.

Dons will have two games at Stadium MK in the competition, with one against the Cobblers or Oxford and the other against the Stamford Bridge youngsters.

It has been a busy day of fixture reveals for the Dons, with the Sky Bet League Two schedule being released at 9am, and the Carabao Cup first round draw to follow at 2.30pm.

That draw is also being beamed live on Sky Sports News.

