MK Dons to take on AFC Wimbledon in Carabao Cup

MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon will lock horns again when they play in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The clubs were drawn together by John Barnes and Ray Parlour at Morrisons in Colindale on Thursday evening, with Paul Tisdale's side set to travel to Kingsmeadow during the second week of the season.

MK Dons fans

The sides are due to play each other in League One, with the first game at Stadium MK on September 7.

In the seven meetings between the sides, Dons have won four, while AFC have won twice. Dons were 2-0 winners on their last visit to Kingston. Dons and AFC Wimbledon have met before in the first round of the League Cup, with Dons triumphing 3-1 at Stadium MK back in 2014.

