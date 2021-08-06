Despite the backroom drama, Dons will be hoping to focus on their performance on the pitch on Saturday as they face Bolton Wanderers in the League One opener on Saturday afternoon.

While Martin may have left, they still have made some brilliant signings this summer in the likes of Ethan Robson, Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott - a trio that could be pivotal in the upcoming season.

We have gathered the best of League One’s transfer speculation below...

1. Charlton Athletic reportedly reignite interest in Crewe winger Charlton have reportedly reignited their interest in Crew Alexandra winger Charlie Kirk. The Addicks were linked with a move for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

2. Fleetwood Town defender attracting Premier League interest Fleetwood Town’s James Hill is reportedly attracting interest from both the Premier League and Championship this summer. Southampton, Leicester, Brentford and Millwall are said to be among the clubs monitoring the 19-year-old. (Football League World) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

3. Attacker finds new club after Ipswich Town release Attacker Zak Brown has signed for Felixstowe and Walton United following his departure from Ipswich Town. The 19-year-old has rejoined his hometown club after he was released by the League One side. (Club website) Photo: Jack Thomas Buy photo

4. Portsmouth opt against signing free agent attacker Portsmouth have decided not to sign free agent Layton Ndukwu, formerly of Leicester City. The 11-year-old had two separate trial spells at Fratton Park in an effort to earn a deal. (The 72) Photo: James Chance Buy photo