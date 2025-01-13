Crawley Town's Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is being predicted to join MK Dons according to the latest AI simulation.

Scott Lindsey will raid former club Crawley Town for Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in a £500,000 deal.

That is according to a Football Manager simulation – run by OLBG – which predicts the Crawley forward will drop down a league for a promotion fight with MK.

Hepburn-Murphy is a product of the Aston Villa youth academy and joined Crawley at the start of the season from Swindon Town.

Also heading to Stadium MK will be Harry Jones from Swansea on loan.

Defender Harry Jones joined Swansea following his departure from Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

The Wales age-grade international operates mainly as a right-back, but can also play on the right side of midfield.

Football Manager predicts the January window will see Joe White returning to Newcastle after ending his loan, while young forward Joel Anker will head out to National League cup kings Tamworth on loan.

