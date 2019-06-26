MK Dons unveil their new kit for League One

Gone are the gold stripes, but the colour remains as MK Dons have revealed their new strips for next season.

While the stripes split opinion last season, the gold accent pieces on the home shirts remain but are less prominent.

The red away kit, which has been a regular since 2004, remains, while the third kit is no longer black, but instead yellow, as it was during 2014/15 and 2015/16.

Keepers Lee Nicholls and Stuart Moore will be wearing red or mint green option.

