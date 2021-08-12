MK Dons face Sunderland at Stadium MK this weekend. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

MK Dons opened the new campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, with new signing Mohamed Eisa scoring the first.

The former Peterborough striker will be hoping to make it two-in-two against the Black Cats as he kickstarts his career in Milton Keynes.

The League One outfit face Sunderland in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Mo Eisa of Milton Keynes Dons is challenged by Cameron Carter-Vickers of Tottenham Hotspur during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Milton Keynes Dons and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Matchday Two’s fixtures also include Burton Albion v Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United.

How can I watch MK Dons v Sunderland?

As fans are now returning to stadiums, EFL regulations for live streaming has changed. Check out the website here for more information.

If you are unable to watch the match then you can also listen to the full match commentary on MKFM.

Ethan Robson was released by Sunderland last year and later signed for Blackpool, then MK Dons.

Quest will continue to be the home for highlights of all EFL matches – broadcast at 9pm on Saturdays – and Sunderland AFC will also upload their own highlights to their YouTube channel.

You can also follow along on our website where we will have a live blog, reaction and match analysis.

Can I still buy match tickets?

Fans are able to enjoy their return to Stadium MK in League One this weekend, with tickets on sale on the club website.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults, £25 for seniors, £15 for under 18s and £10 for under 12s.

Injury news

MK Dons could be without goalkeeper Andrew Fisher who has been out since mid-July. The shotstopper returned to training prior to Dons’ opener against Bolton Wanderers but missed out on the trip to Greater Manchester.

Dons striker Max Watters limped off in the second half of their final pre-season fixture against Spurs two weeks ago and has been out of action since.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ethan Robson could face his former side and boyhood club following his departure from Sunderland last year.

Sunderland could be without makeshift right-back Carl Winchester after he was forced off due to injury on Saturday.

Denver Hume is still expected to be out due to his long-term injury, however the arrival of Dennis Cirkin means Dan Neil may be dropped from the left-back role that he took up against Wigan.

Alex Pritchard may also make his league debut after starting for the Black Cats in their 2-1 win over Port Vale earlier this week.