MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - get the latest from Stadium MK
Dons are back in action this afternoon as they look for their second win of the season. They take on Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK.
Get the latest from the game.
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Accrington Stanley
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:01
- One change for MK Dons - Jules makes way for Harvie
- Goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley win it for Dons
View from the press box
Read the report following Dons’ victory
MK Dons 2-0 Accrington Stanley: Dons grind it out for second win of the season
MK Dons 2-0 Accrington Stanley
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Accrington Stanley
Not a pretty game at all. Ugly actually. But got to grind some results out and that was one of those games. MK Dons with three more points on the board, and a clean sheet.
GOAL! 85 mins: O’Riley puts this one to bed
He netted the winner in stoppage time when the sides last met, and he’s done it again albeit a bit earlier this time!
Troy Parrott sends Boateng clear on the left, and his ball into the box almost came in slow-motion as Matt O’Riley raced through to join the attack and lashed it home from the penalty spot to make it 2-0!
80 mins: Dons’ second sub
Hiram Boateng comes on for Ethan Robson.
78 mins: One of the best misses you’ll see
Accrington should be level. How are they not?! A poor ball back to O’Hora means he gets the ball stuck in his feet, Joel Mumbongo capitalises and should slot the ball home but incredibly puts it wide. Wow.
72 mins: Four on one for Dons - but no red card?!
Dons break, Robson is in on goal but is fouled on the edge by a retreating Pell who has already been booked. Somehow he gets away without even a word from the ref, but Lewington isn’t happy about that. He instead goes into the book for protesting.
70 mins: Parrott misses a great chance
Should be 2-0 (again) but Parrott lobs to Trafford and it’s easy for the keeper to stick a palm on it. Great opportunity.
54 mins: Eisa hobbles off
After taking another whack in the build-up to that last chance, Eisa can’t continue. He’s replaced by Josh McEachran.
51 mins: Great chance for Dons to double their lead
Somehow MK Dons aren’t 2-0 up. Eisa’s cross was blocked out by Trafford but only as far as Parrott, but his shot is denied by the Accrington defenders who threw themselves at it, Twine is then adjudged to have fouled in trying to get the loose ball.