Two second half Wycombe goals saw MK Dons fall to their first defeat in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night.

Brennan Dickenson opened the scoring for Dons with a superb free-kick in the first half, before Nnami Ofoborh and Josh Parker netted for the Chairboys in the second period. Here are the pictures from last night's game, taken by Jane Russell.

