Jack Payne is one of the best paid players at Milton Keynes Dons on Football Manager 2024.Jack Payne is one of the best paid players at Milton Keynes Dons on Football Manager 2024.
MK Dons' weekly wages according to Football Manager 24

MK Dons have three players earning £5k a week, according to Football Manager 2024.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:07 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:37 GMT

The latest version of the popular game have rates Jack Payne, Jonathan Leko and Anthony Stewart as the biggest earners at Stadium MK

FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

Here we look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for MK’s top players. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

FM24 weekly wage: £5k

1. Jack Payne (on loan from Charlton Athletic)

FM24 weekly wage: £5k Photo: Pete Norton

FM24 weekly wage: £5k

2. Jonathan Leko

FM24 weekly wage: £5k Photo: Pete Norton

FM24 weekly wages: £5k

3. Anthony Stewart (on loan from Aberdeen)

FM24 weekly wages: £5k Photo: Ian MacNicol

FM24 weekly wage: £4k

4. MJ Williams

FM24 weekly wage: £4k Photo: Pete Norton

