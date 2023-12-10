MK Dons Women 0-0 Birmingham City Women: Still goal-less approaching the break
A spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup is in the offing this afternoon for MK Dons Women
They take on Birmingham City at Stadium MK - stick with us for the latest from the game.
MK Dons Women vs Birmingham City Women - LIVE
HALF-TIME: MK Dons Women 0-0 Birmingham City Women
A really strong half, defensively at least, for MK Dons as they go in goal-less at the break.
Not really any chances for the home side, the visitors very much on top and in control but even so, their chances haven't really been totally clear-cut.
Libby Smith probably had the best of them in the run-up to half-time, firing Lucy Quinn's corner over the top, while Louise Quinn had earlier headed onto the top of the bar.
Stoppage time
Two minutes for Dons to hold on before half-time.
They're stuck on the edge of their own box here, and cannot get out
42 mins: Into the book
The referee thinks Dons keeper Chloe Sansom has been time-wasting (also known as retrieving the ball but each to their own) and shows her the yellow card
41 mins: Brave defending
Zoe Creaney bravely put her head in the way there to put another Birmingham corner over the bar. She hops back up though to defend another, but Libby Smith should do better, firing it over the top
37 mins: Ambitious effort
An effort on target for Birmingham, but it's a long way out for Martha Harris to be taking aim from, and despite a bounce just in front of her, it's easy for Sansom to take hold of
33 mins: Blues midfield proving strong
As good as Dons' defence has been, they're facing a blue wall in midfield who are offering up little other than scraps for the home side.
Megan Attenborough and Rhianne Rush are putting themselves about but just cannot get any joy
27 mins: Off the bar
Birmingham City corner swings in, Louise Quinn gets underneath it and it loops up, landing on the top of the bar and bounces over
24 mins: Defending well
Despite the pressure, Dons' back-line is keeping Birmingham at bay. Not really been a clear-cut chance for the Blues despite having the majority of the ball
21 mins: Tempter
Ooooh Rhianne Rush intercepts the ball in the centre circle and spots keeper Lucy Thomas off the line, but doesn't chance her arm, though she looked tempted!
17 mins: Birmingham continue to probe
The visitors showing every bit of their divisional advantage here, hemming Dons into their own half for the majority of this opening 17 mins.
Dons haven't managed to get anything to tick in the attacking third, but defensively they're holding up