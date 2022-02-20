A big role for Wickham in Dons’ promotion push

Connor Wickham celebrates with Scott Twine and Troy Parrott. Head coach Liam Manning believes the striker will be of great use to his young MK Dons squad as he passes on his experiences of playing at the top level

Experienced striker Connor Wickham will play a big role for MK Dons in the final throws of this season, according to Liam Manning.

The 28-year-old came off the bench against former club Sunderland to net his first goal for Dons in their 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light yesterday (Saturday) as they consolidated their third place in League One, while dumping the Black Cats out of the play-off spots.

In what was his sixth appearance off the bench since signing in the middle of January, Wickham is yet to make a start for his new club and was said to be annoyed with Manning on Friday when he was told he wouldn’t be in the line-up to face his former club.

His physical presence offers something different to fellow frontman Troy Parrott, Scott Twine and Mo Eisa but while the natural assumption is to make Wickham the target of long-ball play, Manning said his abilities within Dons’ style of play are too good to waste with route one football.

“He's not just a target man,” said the head coach. “His movement, his link-up, awareness and game-intelligence is at a really high level. He's not a lump we just smack it to. He's a really good footballer.

“He gives us a different dimension - he can pin people, and win free kicks which can give us a break and win us ground.

“He's in a good spot and will play an important role between now and the end of the season.”

Having made 120 appearances in the Premier League for both Sunderland and Crystal Palace in his career, Wickham’s experience of the top flight will vital for Dons in the run-in as they battle for promotion, not only because he knows what it takes, but can pass on advice to the young squad.