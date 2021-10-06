A captain’s performance by O’Hora helped Dons dictate pace against Wycombe

Warren O’Hora donned the captain’s armband for the Papa John’s Trophy victory over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night

Stand-in skipper Warren O’Hora showed a lot of leadership traits to impress Dons’ head coach Liam Manning on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old Irish defender was the only survivor of the Doncaster Rovers game on Saturday as Manning made 10-changes to his side to face Wycombe, with O’Hora wearing the captain’s armband for the first time.

Though Dons conceded inside seven minutes as Brandon Hanlan slid in Wycombe’s equaliser following Hiram Boateng’s opener, the Chairboys struggled to create clear goal-scoring opportunities at Stadium MK as O’Hora led the defence from the central role, rather than his more accustomed right centre-back position.

Manning said O’Hora helped dictate Dons’ tempo from the centre of defence and his presence helped guide the defence through the game.

He said: “I was really pleased with Woz - I thought he showed really good composure to set the tempo in possession especially in the first half, breaking the lines for Josh or Hiram to set us of.

“When you do that against the press, it causes real problems. From that perspective, he showed composure and discipline, and then his leadership and defensive work was really solid.