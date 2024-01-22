"A game I do not want to be losing": Gilbey on AFC Wimbledon's visit to MK Dons

Alex Gilbey has never lost to AFC Wimbledon in his career

Alex Gilbey will be a leading voice in the MK Dons dressing room ahead of tomorrow night's derby clash with AFC Wimbledon, reminding those who may not be familiar with what the game means to the club.

The 29-year-old played four times against AFC Wimbledon in his first spell at Stadium MK, scoring the winning penalty in a 2019 EFL Trophy game, and a further four times for Charlton Athletic and Stevenage. He has never come out on the losing side of a result against the south London side.

With the importance of the game for both sides, Gilbey said he and Dean Lewington will be making sure everyone in Mike Williamson's squad will be aware of the rivalry, with the midfielder determined to keep his good run against them going.

Gilbey celebrates in front of the AFC Wimbledon fans during the 2-0 win in 2017 under Robbie Neilson

"These are the best types of games to play in, and we're got a good track record and I'm looking to maintain that," he said. "Me and Lewie over the next 24 hours will get into a few of the lads to let them know what this game means to the fans and what it should mean to us players as well, the chairman. There is a lot on the line, and it is a game I do not want to be losing.

"We played some really good games against them. I remember the first game down there, I think we won 2-1 after we got to the game late. Everything went against us that day but it was probably one of the best performances under Robbie Neilson at the time. It's a really exciting fixture and one we want to come out on top of.

"It was nice to score the winner in one, anything to help the team against them, and hopefully I get the winner tomorrow."

With Dons heading into the game three points above their rivals in League Two, it is one of the first encounters where both teams are battling at the sharper end of the division, adding extra emphasis on the result. And though tempers and emotions will be high in the stands at Stadium MK on Tuesday, Gilbey said he and his team-mates cannot afford to be off the boil.

He said: "Everything has to be dealt with with controlled aggression, but I think the type of game it is tomorrow, it's a cup final. You have to go into it with the right mindset and if you come in a yard off the pace, you'll be found out.