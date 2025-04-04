"A game we need to be wary of": Barrow boss on MK Dons test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barrow boss Andy Whing spoke ahead of Saturday’s game against MK Dons

Poor form recently from MK Dons is not a reason for Barrow to take tomorrow’s game at Stadium MK lightly, their manager insists.

While Dons have turned in poor second-half performances against both Fleetwood Town and Notts County this week, Bluebirds boss Andy Whing says his side must be wary of a bounce back.

He brings his side to Stadium MK this Saturday looking to do the double over Dons and to maintain their unbeaten record against them, after winning 2-1 back in February at Holker Street, having picked up a draw and a win in the first ever meetings between the teams last season.

Barrow, who have lost just once in their last seven, cannot take Dons lightly though, according to Whing, despite their recent run.

“We’ve only recently played them, and I thought they were very good in that game,” he told the NWE Mail. “I think they sacked the manager not long after that, and I thought that was a bit harsh to be fair.

“I thought they were really good at the time and probably just going through a bit of a bad spell.

“They are kind of in-between managers at the minute and they haven’t been great lately. But they are still a very good team.

“They have spent a lot of money, and they have some fantastic players, so it’s a game that we still need to be wary of. We will be ready, and we are looking forward to the game.”

He continued: “They have some really good midfielders, and their wing backs are really good as well.

“They get a lot of goals from midfield, they are possession-based team, and they can hurt you with through balls and killer passes.

“They are definitely a threat, especially in that midfield area where they play a sort of boxy midfield, and like I say have some very good footballers. They are a very talented team.

“I also know that they are struggling for results at the moment, so if we go out there and play as well as we can then we have a very good chance.”