Liam Manning said he enjoyed the game between his MK Dons side and Ipswich Town and was pleased with a point

Though it ended goal-less, Liam Manning said the draw between MK Dons and Ipswich Town was a great advert for League One.

Scott Twine had the best of the chances at the end of both halves for the hosts, first seeing his acrobatic shot saved by keeper Christian Walton in first half stoppage time before then forcing the stopper into another diving effort to keep out his free-kick at the death.

Jamie Cumming meanwhile had a fairly routine game in the Dons net, but did well to deny Kayden Jackson with a decent first half save.

Though the result sees Dons drop back from second placed Wigan Athletic, who were 2-1 winners over Charlton at the DW Stadium, Manning felt the point against Ipswich was plenty fair.

“It was a terrific advert for League One,” he said. “It might not have had the goals but it had a bit of everything. Credit to the guys and how hard they worked, the intensity they showed.

“Ipswich are a good side, Kieran (McKenna, Ipswich manager) has done a good job setting them up like that. We pressed well, blocked well when we had to, we built well and went long well at times. It was a really tough game.

“It was just the final bit - the quality of the final touch, that final pass. But we didn't give them too many chances either. Twiney came close at the end, Hiram had a half-decent chance as well but it's a really good point for us.

“We just about shaded it in terms of chances but it was such a close game and I don't think we're going away from it thinking we should have won. It was a hard-earned point.”

After the long midweek trip to Fleetwood also resulted in a point in awful conditions at the Highbury Stadium, Manning said though Dons would not get back to winning ways, the result against Ipswich was a much more entertaining.

He said: “It was a lot more enjoyable. It has been a good week when you look at it. The travelling takes a lot out of the lads, and then to play on a heavy pitch, to turn it around for today the lads were outstanding.