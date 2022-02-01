A head-start, international recognition and a really interesting deal - Sweeting on Dons’ deadline day deals
“Watching his highlights, I think it reinforced why he’s a good fit for us.”
Kaine Kesler spent the first half of the season on loan with Swindon
Transfer deadline day saw MK Dons land three players as they put the final touches to their squad in the final 17 games of the season.
Sporting Director Liam Sweeting spoke about the trio of signings he helped bring to the club on Monday.
Kaine Kesler
“I feel like we got a head-start on Kaine because we played Aston Villa behind closed doors a few years ago after they had lost the League Cup final. A lot of their first teamers played and Kaine was the only academy player to play, and he was excellent against our senior boys. We were all driving home thinking how good he was. To get him on his second loan, and if we can get it right, hopefully we’ll continue his upward progression.”
Matt Smith
“We've explored Matt a number of times, and we always wanted him on a permanent. When it became an opportunity, we were eager to get that international recognition. We're really excited about it, and our recruitment guys were really excited about it. The timing worked for him as well - looking to make a permanent move to set up the next part of his career. I was really pleased with that deal.”
Dan Kemp
“A lot of people were messaging me about him and saying it was an interesting deal. We feel he has some really good qualities for the role we have in mind for him this season and beyond. Watching his highlights, I think it reinforced why he's a good fit for us. Orient and Stevenage weren't always able to capitalise on what he’s good at and what he brings to the table, and I think we can. That is a good sign of our recruitment organisation, getting him available rather than waiting for him to be great somewhere and fighting to have to get him.”