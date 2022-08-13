A learning and improving experience - Manning on his first year at MK Dons

“It feels like ten!” Liam Manning joked when he spoke about his work anniversary, but in truth a lot has changed over the year he has been in charge at MK Dons.

Today, Saturday, marks Manning’s first year in charge, taking over on August 13 2021, just a day before he was taking charge of the team for the first time without even holding a training session.

Plucked from relative obscurity, unless you were plenty knowledgable of managers in the Belgian second tier, Manning was an unknown quantity on these shores despite coaching spells at Ipswich Town - ironically today’s opponents - and West Ham United.

But winning League One’s Manager of the Month in his first month in charge set the tone for the rest of last season as Dons came agonisingly close to reaching the Championship.

Large squad transitions came in both January and the summer of this year, giving Manning almost three different teams in his 12 months at Stadium MK and while his current side are still gelling and learning to play alongside each other, the head coach admitted he is constantly learning about himself too which he believes is key to getting the best out of everyone.

“It has been a really good year, and I've learned a huge amount,” he said. “I'm improving myself and the staff, and that's what we need for the culture here.

“Everyone is looking to improve and learn from the experiences we've gone though, and we'll continue to do so. It's been a really enjoyable year. I really enjoy working for the club with these staff and players.