A learning experience for young Dons side in Carabao Cup win

After picking up their first win and goal of the season on Tuesday night, head coach Liam Manning was a relieved man as MK Dons cruised into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Conor Grant got the only goal of the game shortly before half-time against League Two side Sutton United, with good chances also falling the way of Matt Dennis and Darragh Burns - the latter sending a header narrowly wide just after half-time.

Read More Grant fires Dons into the second round of the Carabao Cup

Making seven changes to the side from Saturday, Manning said the game offered plenty of food for thought for his largely inexperienced side, but also gave him plenty to be pleased about.

“I think the lads deserved it,” he said. “We created a lot of good chances, got into good areas and it was a goal worthy of winning the game.

“We talked a lot about going through experiences, and that was an experience for them ticked off tonight. We had really good control at times, good quality to go through them and we had to see it out in the last five minutes. There was a lot to take from the game.

“In any game, you have to be willing to go and scrap, fight and match the opposition. I was happy with how we competed, but I was also pleased with how we didn't allow the game to stay in that transitional scrap, but to shift it to our style.

“I didn't think anyone tried to hard to force anything, and we played with real discipline. I was really excited by what I saw.

“I'm really pleased, we go into every game wanting to win whatever team we pick and whatever competition.