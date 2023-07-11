A look ahead to Dons’ opening pre-season game with Wealdstone
A look ahead to MK Dons’ first pre-season game of the summer
MK Dons get their pre-season campaign underway this evening (kick-off 7.45pm) at Grosvenor Vale when they take on Wealdstone.
Graham Alexander has been looking over his side for two weeks since their return from the summer break, and will be eager to see how they have adapted to his approach in their first game since he took over.
Several players have noted how tough his first week of training was, while the head coach admitted having a game in those early knockings would have been detrimental to their approach.
Tonight could offer Dons fans their first opportunity to see Cameron Norman, Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray in action for their new side, as well as a returning Alex Gilbey - back at the club for the first time since leaving in 2020.
Wealdstone finished 13th in a competitive National League last season - their fourth at that level. Dons youngster Brooklyn Ilunga spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Stones, making 14 appearances and providing six assists.
Stuart Maynard’s side got their pre-season campaign up and running at the weekend with a 3-2 win over Bracknell Town, with new signing Tahvon Campbell getting his first goal for the club.