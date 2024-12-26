A look ahead to MK Dons' Boxing Day clash with Notts County

Alex Gilbey celebrates Ellis Harrison's goal at Meadow Lane last season | Jane Russell

Previewing MK Dons’ home clash against Notts County today (kick-off 3pm)

MK Dons will be desperate to get back to winning ways this afternoon when they take on Notts County at Stadium MK.

The frustrating 1-0 defeat to Gillingham was followed up by the humiliating 6-3 thumping at the hands of Newport County last Saturday in their first away game in nearly two months. Back-to-back losses mean Scott Lindsey’s side have dropped out of not only the automatic promotion spots, but also the play-off places too.

Stuart Maynard’s Magpies, like Dons, were tipped to be fighting at the top end of the table this term, and until the last couple of months they were in and around the mix. But a run of one win in eight in League Two has seen them slip down the pecking order, but they arrive at Stadium MK in seventh spot, one point ahead of Dons. Last time out, they were 3-0 winners against Bradford City, thanks to three goals in four minutes.

Both matches ended in entertaining draws last season, finishing 1-1 at Stadium MK in September 2023 before the dramatic 3-3 draw at Meadow Lane in April. Dons have emphatically had the upper hand generally when the sides have met though, winning 12 of the 18 encounters, while there have been five draws. County’s only win over Dons came in December 2010 when Tom Ince and Lee Hughes scored at the death after Aaron Wilbraham had been sent off for Karl Robinson’s side.

Referee Scott Tallis will take charge of the game. In 17 outings this term, he has booked 68 players and sent two off, awarding four penalties. His last Dons game came in the EFL Trophy this season, overseeing the defeat at Colchester United in Mike Williamson’s final game in charge. His other two Dons games though have resulted in victories. Conor Farrell and Ceri Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Darren Wilding.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 13/10 to win the game, with Notts County 9/5 and 5/2 the draw.