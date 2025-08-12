A look ahead to MK Dons' Carabao Cup clash with Bristol City

Previewing MK Dons’ first round game against the Robins, kicking off at 7.45pm

MK Dons make their first trip to Ashton Gate in a little under a decade on Tuesday night for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Both Dons and the Robins secured promotion to the Championship in 2014/15, with Karl Robinson’s side finishing second to the title winners. While Dons failed to stay in the second tier though, City have remained in the division for the last decade.

Last season, under ex-Dons boss Liam Manning, they reached the play-offs to the Premier League for the first time in 17 years but were beaten 6-0 on aggregate by Sheffield United. The Blades would miss out to Sunderland in the final at Wembley, and City would get their revenge on Saturday in the Championship curtain raiser. Ex-Dons hero Scott Twine bagged a brace against Sheffield United in a brutal 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

The sides were set to cross paths in pre-season, a game arranged by Manning prior to his exit to take up the reins at Norwich City, but the Robins pulled the plug on the game, with Dons instead facing Peterborough United.

In 11 meetings between the sides, Dons have never beaten Bristol City. There have been five draws, but City have come out on top on six occasions.

Robert Madley will take charge of the game. Booking six in his first game of the season - the 0-0 draw between Coventry City and Hull City - the official oversaw 26 matches last term, showing 102 yellow cards and two reds, awarding eight penalties. Of five games he has previous taken charge of Dons, they have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. The last time came in March 2022 as they drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic at Stadium MK.

Callum Gough and Ian Cooper will run the lines with Fourth Official Greg Rollason.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 17/4 to win, with City the heavy favourites at 4/6 with the draw at 5/2.