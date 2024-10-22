A look ahead to MK Dons' clash against Accrington Stanley

Stadium MK | Jane Russell

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Accrington Stanley - kicking off at 7.45pm at Stadium MK

Back-to-back wins continue to evade MK Dons, but they have the chance to make it two in a row for the first time since March when they take on Accrington Stanley tonight (Tuesday).

Scott Lindsey is still looking for his first home win after conceding a last minute equaliser to deny them against Tranmere before losing to Port Vale a week later. But Dons responded in style on Saturday with a routine 3-1 win over Morecambe on Saturday, lifting them to 13th in League Two.

Accrington head to MK1 having won three on the spin in League Two, lifting them from the depths of the relegation scrap to 19th in the division.

The game will be the 14th meeting of the sides down the years, with Dons claiming victory in eight of them, while Accrington have won three, with two draws. Last season, Dons were 2-1 winners in the game at Stadium MK, but lost 1-0 at the Wham Stadium. Stanley have never won in Milton Keynes.

Ex-Dons keeper Michael Kelly made the move to the Wham Stadium in the summer, but after making seven outings at the start of the season, has lost his place between the sticks to Everton loanee Billy Crellin. Heading in the opposite direction were Tommy Leigh and Joe Pritchard, but Pritchard has only appeared twice for Dons this term, while Leigh missed out on Saturday’s win over Morecambe through illness.

Referee Ross Martin will take charge of the game, his tenth of the season. Predominantly a National League official, he has shown 32 yellows and awarded one penalty this term. It will be his first game in the Football League.

Abbas Khan and Alistair Nelson will run the line with Fourth Official Timothy Walker.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 4/6 to win the game, with Accrington 15/4 and 3/1 the draw.