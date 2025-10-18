A look ahead to MK Dons' clash against Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four wins in a row is within touching distance for MK Dons but they must see past Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Wins over Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers have fired Paul Warne’s side back into League Two contention, but Lee Bell’s men will be no pushovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Railwaymen head to Stadium MK in eighth place two points adrift of Dons, with six wins, three draws and three defeats. Those three defeats though have come in the last five games, seeing them pick up six points from a possible 15 after making a flying start to the campaign.

Crewe boast two former MK Dons loanees on their books this term in the form of Emre Tezgel and Tommi O’Reilly. On-loan Stoke striker Tezgel netted a first-career hat-trick in the 7-1 Vertu Trophy over Chesterfield, while O’Reilly, on loan from Aston Villa, has a couple of league goals to his name this season too.

Dons defender Luke Offord came through the ranks at Gresty Road and captained the side too, making 170 appearances for the club before departing in the summer of 2024. He has since been a Dons regular, already making 45 outings.

Plenty familiar to each other down the years, Dons and Crewe have crossed paths 19 times in the past. Dons have won eight of those compared to Crewe’s seven, with four draws. Last season, the sides shared a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK between Christmas and New Year, while Scott Hogan’s goal at Gresty Road secured Dons’ League Two safety in April courtesy of a 1-0 win – the first win under boss Paul Warne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home form has been a thorn in Dons’ side this season, though they beat Gillingham last time out at Stadium MK for only their second win at MK1 of the season – form which sees them with the 13th best in League Two. Crewe’s away record meanwhile is the sixth best in the division, with three wins, a draw and two defeats on the road this term.

Referee Craig Hicks will take charge of the game. Overseeing eight games so far this season, he has shown a modest 22 yellows and no reds, awarding two penalties en route. He has reffed 12 MK Dons games in the last, with Dons winning eight, drawing two and losing two of them. The last game he oversaw was the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon in January.

Meanwhile in charge of Crewe, he has officiated 11 of their games, but only three wins and eight defeats for the Railwaymen. His last game in charge of Crewe was a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster in March 2024.

Leigh Crowhurst and Daniel Smith will run the lines with Fourth Official Ryan McIlravey.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 81/100 to win the game, with Crewe at 10/3 and 12/5 the draw.