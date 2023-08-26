A look ahead to MK Dons’ clash with Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK

Doncaster Rovers will visit Stadium MK this weekend keen to get their first win of the season.

Grant McCann’s side have just a point to their name after the opening four games, and currently sit second from bottom of the League Two table. Graham Alexander’s side meanwhile sit second, having won three of their first four games this term, including their only home game thus far.

Last Saturday, Dons made hard work of their 3-2 win over the only team below Rovers – Colchester United – and needed two late goals to claim the spoils in Essex.

Doncaster though have lost their only away game of the season, suffering a 4-0 thumping against Newport County at Rodney Parade.

In 16 meetings between the sides though, Doncaster have heavy sway, winning half of the encounters – five of those have come in Milton Keynes. Dons meanwhile have won just three times.

While MJ Williams and Dean Lewington will remain sidelined to face Doncaster, Rovers boss Grant McCann confirmed his side suffered new injury woes in their loss to Notts County, with both Ben Close and Kyle Hurst already ruled out.

Referee Andrew Kitchen will take charge of the game. Having dished out 12 yellow cards in his opening three matches, Dons fans last saw him in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United back in February. Mark Stevens and Carl Fitch-Jackson will run the lines with Fourth Official Peter Wright.