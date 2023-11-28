A look ahead to MK Dons' clash with Grimsby Town

Alex Gilbey and Cameron Norman

MK Dons will look to build on Saturday's win over Salford City when they take on Grimsby Town tonight (Tuesday).

Mike Williamson's side are four unbeaten in the fourth tier, losing only Williamson's first game in charge in the league since he took over six weeks ago. After that, Dons have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 to climb into 13th spot.

Grimsby meanwhile appointed former Crewe boss David Artell on Monday ahead of the trip to Stadium MK. Paul Hurst was sacked by the Mariners in October after a run of one win in 10, leaving them 21st in the table. Things have picked up in form since, with a win and two draws to lift them to 19th prior to their arrival in Milton Keynes.

It will be the ninth time the sides have crossed paths, and the first since January 2019. There isn't much to tell between them in those previous eight games, with Dons winning four to Grimsby's three, with their only win in Milton Keynes coming in April 2007.

Referee Peter Wright will take charge of the game at Stadium MK. In his 15 previous games, he has dished out 55 yellow cards and two reds. His previous Dons game came at the Alexandra Stadium in September when he took charge of Crewe's 3-1 win. Paul Kelly and Andrew Hickman will run the lines with Fourth Official Kevin Howick.