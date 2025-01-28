A look ahead to MK Dons' clash with Harrogate Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Previewing MK Dons’ second home game in a week, taking on Harrogate Town - kick-off 7.45pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons are still on the hunt for their first win since New Year’s Day but will look to end that run against Harrogate Town this evening.

The 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Scott Lindsey’s side, but the illusive win still evades them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wins have been rare for Harrogate of late as well. Simon Weaver’s side sit 19th in League Two ahead of the game, and like Dons, only have two wins since the start of December. However, those two have come in the last five. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday - Dons’ next opponents - after Harry Clifton’s 86th minute winner.

Dons have scored five in each of the last two meetings against the Sulphurites, but the only game at Stadium MK between the sides ended with a Harrogate win, thanks to a bizarre goal when Craig MacGillivray cleared into the back of Warren O’Hora. It is their only win in three attempts, with Dons winning both games at Wetherby Road.

Referee Lee Swabey will take charge of the game. In his 17 matches this term, he has booked 67 players, sent one off and awarded six penalties. His last Dons game came in south London when he officiated the 1-1 draw with Bromley in September - Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge. Dons do not have a great record with Swabey in charge, losing six of the ten games he has reffed, winning two and drawing the other two.

Alan Cresswell and Paul Kelly will run the lines with Fourth Official Christopher Husband.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 8/15 to win the game, with Harrogate at 9/2 and 16/5 the draw.